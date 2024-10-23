Rachel and Vashti excel

Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin) and Vashti Williams (Trundle) played in the Western Zone team that competed in the Under 15’s Country Youth Championships.

This carnival was held in Singleton from Tuesday 8th to Thursday 10th October.

The team played six games over the three days all of which were T20 matches.

Tuesday saw the girls take on North Coast and Northern Inland Bolters. Both of these matches saw convincing wins to the Western team. Both girls contributed with Rachel smashing a quick fire 35 not out that included 5 boundaries. Vashti bowled tight as always with figures of 0/1 from 2 overs.

Wednesday’s opposition was Riverina Zone and Greater Illawarra. Again, two convincing wins with Riverina being kept to a total of 37. Greater Illawarra set a bigger target however Rachel set about to chase this down quickly. She smashed 42 from 37 balls to remain not out at the end of the game.

The dominance continued on Thursday with the girls coming away with another two wins to finish the competition on top of the table.

What a fantastic start to the season for Rachel and Vashti and we look forward to the rest of their season.

Contributed.