Condobolin & Lake Cargelligo power workers rally outside depots

Power workers rallied outside the Essential Energy depot in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, protesting the company’s refusal to provide workers with fair pay on Thursday, 3 October.

They were joined by workers from across the Central West who took action at the Dubbo and Cowra depots.

A crowd of local power workers headed to the Essential Energy depots across the Central West, joining hundreds of Essential Energy workers statewide also rallying at local depots to demand fair wages and working conditions that keep pace with the cost of living, according to a statement from the Electrical Trades Union NSW and ACT Branch.

Electrical Trades Union (ETU) NSW/ACT Acting Secretary, Brad McDougall, said Essential Energy workers in Central West – who maintain and operate the local electrical distribution network – have watched their wages go backwards in real terms over recent years.

“All these workers want is a fair go – a decent pay increase that helps them and their families keep their heads above water,” he explained.

“Workers at Essential Energy have been trying to negotiate a fair agreement for many months now, but the bosses are simply refusing to listen.

“Central West power workers are currently earning between $8-10 an less than those in the city. We don’t want to lose these frontline workers, but if Essential Energy keeps treating them with such contempt, we’ll no doubt see more workers forced to pack up their families and leave.

“These workers are among the first responders in emergency situations who restore power during severe weather events at any time of the day or night. They deserve to be able to provide for themselves and their families.”

Mr McDougall said the gap between workers’ wages and the cost of living is widening, which is having a significant impact on local workers and their communities.

“Our power workers are local Central West community members trying to pay their bills, rent, kids sporting fees and groceries just like every other family. That’s getting harder and harder as the cost of living rises and their wages continue to stagnate,” he stated.

“We’re very hopeful that common-sense will soon prevail and Essential Energy will come to the table with an offer that provides workers with the fair pay and conditions they deserve.”