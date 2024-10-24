Liam wins another NRL Premiership

In 2015 Liam Martin was named Dux of West Wyalong High School.

On Sunday 6th October he won his fourth NRL premiership in a row for the Penrith Panthers.

He was also the winner of the prestigious Clive Churchill Medal for Man of the Match in Penrith’s 14-6 grand final win over the Melbourne Storm.

In scoring a try and setting up another, Martin became the first backrower to claim the Clive Churchill Medal since Luke Lewis in 2016.

He has also been named in the Australian squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

The whole of the Bland Shire is very proud of you Liam, you are proof that with hard work and dedication dreams can come true!

Source and Image Credit: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.