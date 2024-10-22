Check you tech – 3G network closing

The national 3G network will soon be closed.

Telstra and Optus will close their 3G network from 28 October. According to both telecommunications providers this is to boost the speed and reliability of the 4G and 5G networks.

PG Telecom/Vodafone have already closed their 3G mobile network as of January 2024.

The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) is urging all those that will be affected to act now before the network closing date, so that they are able to stay safe and connected.

Devices that depend on the 3G network won’t work when it’s gone. Impacted devices may include phones, smartwatches, tablets, in-home personal emergency alarms, EFTPOS terminals and fire and security alarms.

It is important to note that from 28 October 2024, if your device is reliant on 3G for emergency calls, you won’t be able to make an emergency call to Triple Zero (000).

Both Telstra and Optus are strongly recommending people who have a 3G device to upgrade their device as soon as possible, so they will continue to have access.

Other devices, such as tablets, smartwatches, in-home personal emergency alarms, EFTPOS terminals and fire and security alarms, that depend on 3G for voice calls will also be unable to make Triple Zero (000) calls. If you have one of these devices it may not work properly after the 3G shutdown.

Once the network is switched off, old devices that rely on 3G won’t work anymore or may provide limited coverage, so they’ll need to be upgraded. This includes:

3G-only mobile phones

4G-enabled mobiles that rely on 3G for emergency calls

4G-enabled mobiles that aren’t configured to work on Telstra’s 4G network

Other devices that rely on 3G, like medical devices and some of the older EFTPOS terminals

If you need to upgrade, simply SMS ‘3’ to 3498 and Telstra will tell you if your handset needs to be updated. For other connected devices, it’s best to reach out to the supplier or manufacturer for more information.

For more information about this industry-wide change, the AMTA has launched www.3Gclosure.com.au to provide Australians with the key facts and information they need to prepare for the upcoming 3G network closures.

This includes a tool that allows you to check your phone’s IMEI number which is unique to each device. The IMEI allows Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) to identify the make and model of the mobile device, to determine if it’s impacted when 3G is switched off. To locate your phone’s IMEI number, check the device settings or dial *#06# from your phone.