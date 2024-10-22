A CHS Graduation celebration

Condobolin High School held their Graduation Celebration for Year 12 students on Thursday, 26 September at the RSL Club. Chairpersons for the evening were 2025 School Captains Gemma O’Bryan and Emma Patton. Miss Stevie Pawsey (Year 12 Advisor) presented Year 12 to begin the proceedings. Errol Packham and Ladeisha-Lee Capewell gave the Acknowledgement to Country. Mrs Wendy Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, which was followed by a Toast to Parents made by Bella Clemson and Kiera Stevenson. Mrs Melissa Barby gave the response on behalf of parents. Cody Barby and Adam Dykes articulated a Toast to the staff, while Ryan Goodsell and Ernest Peterson made a toast to the Year Advisor. Alkira Weatherall, Allana Wighton, Lillian Davis and Tyreese Colliss cut the graduation cake. Miss Stevie Pawsey followed this with her Year Advisor response. Tyreese Colliss, Noah Nash and Dominic Donaire presented the Year 12 Gift on the night. Bella Clemson and Sharlotte McDonald finished the night’s proceedings with a vote of thanks. The Year 12 Class of 2024 included (in alphabetical order) Cody Barby, Ladeisha-Lee Capewell, Bella Clemson, Julious Coe, Tyreese Colliss, Sam Cunningham, Lillian Davis, Dominic Donaire, Adam Dykes, Ryan Goodsell, Sharlette McDonald, Noah Nash, Errol Packham, Emanuell Peterson, Ernest Peterson, Damon Reardon, Kiera Stevenson, Alkira Weatherall and Allana Wighton. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.