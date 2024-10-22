Timothy Carberry – WANTED ON WARRANT

Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of the person of Timothy Carberry. They strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.

Timothy Carberry, 27, is wanted by virtue of a warrant. Timothy’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe he may in the Condobolin area. Timothy is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 155 centimetres to 160 centimetres tall, about 65 kilograms with a thin build and brown hair.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police remind people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.

**Information sourced from Central West Police District Facebook Page.