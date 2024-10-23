Showing bowling skills at Grenfell
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls
Wednesday 16th October, Michael Coe, Nick Moody and Lisa Rosberg defeated Max Johnson, Bill Cunningham and Lisa Rosberg.
On Sunday 20th October, Brian Tickle and Bill Cunningham won the day defeating Mark Marshall and Nick Moody. In the other game Steve Taylor and Jenny Tickle defeated Ian Kelk and Laura Tickle.
The Zone Presidents Triples Competition was held in Mudgee over the weekend. Daryl Nairn, Steve Brasnett and Al Barnes lost their first game but Michael Waller, Brayden Davis and Grant Davis had a win on Saturday and played in the Final on Sunday where they unfortunately went down twenty three to twenty one to West Dubbo but a great effort. Congratulations to Cath Thompson, Zena Jones and Danielle Thompson who played in the Zone Triples in Dubbo. They won against some tough competition and are off to State.
The Spring Business House Bowls competition will not start on the 24th of this month, a new date is to be decided.
The first game of the Club Triples is due to be played by the 28th which is next weekend.
Contributed.
