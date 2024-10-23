Help with DIAP

Help to make Lachlan Shire more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Lachlan Shire Council needs your help with the review of our Disability Inclusion Action Plan. DIAP for short.

A DIAP helps Council ensure that people with a disability have the facilities they need to use public places, join in community activities and live their best life. Council want to know what you think will make our community better for people with disability.

They encourage people living with a disability, their family or carers to complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFTF79F by Tuesday, 5 November 2024.

Please contact Marie, Administration Officer, Corporate and Community Services if you need help on 02 6895 1900 or email council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au **Information and image sourced from Lachlan Shire Council.