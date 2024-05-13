Tulli take on Hillston

Tullibigeal Netball teams versed Hillston on Saturday 27th April.

The following are the results of each grade:

A grade

Tulli 36 Hillston 48

Best player sponsored by Carringbah was Brianna Pilon and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Mandy Stenhouse.

B grade

Tulli 36 Hillston 44

Best player sponsored by Imries Busses went to Tiarana Tyack and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Sarah Foy.

C grade

Tulli 47 Hillston 32

Best player sponsored by Hounsell and Sons Building went to Tahlia Bendall and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Ruby Wallace.

C-res

Tulli 23 Hillston 33

Best player sponsored by Deanos Diggers went to Skye Newham and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Deidre Fyfe

Under 16s

Tulli 75 Hillston 18

Best player sponsored by Geoff Row went to Tahlia Bendall and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Skye Newham.

Under 13

Tulli 46 Hillston 3

Best player sponsored by Jemalong Wool went to Ruby Wainwright and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Amelia Helyar

Under 10

Canteen/sock voucher went to Leah Bendall and Mars Bar went to Pipper Wainwright

Source: Juliet King via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group. Image Credits: Emma Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.