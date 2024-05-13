Tulli take on Hillston
Tullibigeal Netball teams versed Hillston on Saturday 27th April.
The following are the results of each grade:
A grade
Tulli 36 Hillston 48
Best player sponsored by Carringbah was Brianna Pilon and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Mandy Stenhouse.
B grade
Tulli 36 Hillston 44
Best player sponsored by Imries Busses went to Tiarana Tyack and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Sarah Foy.
C grade
Tulli 47 Hillston 32
Best player sponsored by Hounsell and Sons Building went to Tahlia Bendall and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Ruby Wallace.
C-res
Tulli 23 Hillston 33
Best player sponsored by Deanos Diggers went to Skye Newham and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Deidre Fyfe
Under 16s
Tulli 75 Hillston 18
Best player sponsored by Geoff Row went to Tahlia Bendall and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Skye Newham.
Under 13
Tulli 46 Hillston 3
Best player sponsored by Jemalong Wool went to Ruby Wainwright and Players player sponsored by M&M Bendall went to Amelia Helyar
Under 10
Canteen/sock voucher went to Leah Bendall and Mars Bar went to Pipper Wainwright
Source: Juliet King via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group. Image Credits: Emma Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.
