Tullamore Heavy Vehicle Parking Update

Media Release

Council is aware of community concerns regarding the rocks recently placed near the entrance to Tullamore.

Why were the rocks installed?

The rocks were installed as a temporary measure to prevent heavy vehicles from parking overnight on the former rail stockpile area.

This follows ongoing complaints from nearby residents about truck noise, idling and vehicle movements at all hours.

The current arrangement is temporary

The rocks are not a permanent treatment and do not represent the final layout for the site.

Council staff will review their positioning, and the rocks can be adjusted where necessary to maintain safe access for agricultural machinery and other road users.

Council acknowledges that the installation occurred with limited notice and understands why this has prompted questions within the community.

Supporting heavy vehicles and local business

Council is not seeking to discourage trucks from stopping in Tullamore. Heavy vehicles play an important role in the district’s agricultural economy and support local businesses. At the same time, Council must respond to residents who are regularly being disturbed by overnight parking near their homes.

Working towards a long-term solution

To provide a better long-term balance, Council has:

Secured a lease over part of the former GrainCorp silo site

Prepared a preliminary concept for off-road heavy vehicle parking on the western side of Cardigan Street

Commenced investigating an interim gravel parking area while funding is pursued for a more permanent facility

What happens next?

The concept remains preliminary and may need to be delivered in stages, subject to consultation, approvals and available funding.

Council will continue working with the Tullamore community, including the Community Consultative Committee, local businesses, residents, farmers and freight operators, to develop a practical solution that supports the town while reducing unreasonable impacts on nearby homes.

Thank you to everyone who has shared feedback and continues to contribute to this important community discussion.

Media Release sourced from the Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.