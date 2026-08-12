Defibrillator Now Available On-Site

Tullibigeal Central School recently announced to the community that a defibrillator (AED) is available at the school.

This important device can assist in responding to cardiac emergencies and is located in the front foyer of the Administration Office.

Please be aware that staff have been briefed on its use, and instructions are provided with the device for emergencies.

Having an AED on site increases the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the community.

For further information, please contact the school.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.