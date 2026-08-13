50 Senior Games for Joanna
Congratulations to Joanna O’Reilly on reaching the fantastic milestone of 50 senior games for this season.
Joanna is a versatile player who is just as comfortable running through the centre as she is defending in the circle. She has a strong defensive game, exceptional endurance and never gives up, no matter the challenge. While she may have a quiet presence, don’t let that fool you—Joanna is a fierce competitor who consistently puts in the hard work and gives everything for her team.
“Congratulations, Joanna, on your 50-game milestone. We are proud of everything you’ve achieved and look forward to seeing you continue to make your mark in the green and gold. Here’s to many more games ahead!” read a post by Lisa Bendall on The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.
Source and Image Credit: Lisa Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.
Latest News
Tullamore Heavy Vehicle Parking Update
Media Release Council is aware of community concerns regarding the [...]
Students Celebrate NAIDOC Week
To celebrate NAIDOC Week and this year’s theme, ‘50 years [...]
50 Senior Games for Joanna
Congratulations to Joanna O'Reilly on reaching the fantastic milestone of [...]
NAIDOC Week Highlights at Ungarie Central School
At the end of term 2, Ungarie Central School students [...]
Defibrillator Now Available On-Site
Tullibigeal Central School recently announced to the community that a [...]
Skye plays her 50th Senior Game
Skye Newham recently played her 50th senior game for the [...]