50 Senior Games for Joanna

Congratulations to Joanna O’Reilly on reaching the fantastic milestone of 50 senior games for this season.

Joanna is a versatile player who is just as comfortable running through the centre as she is defending in the circle. She has a strong defensive game, exceptional endurance and never gives up, no matter the challenge. While she may have a quiet presence, don’t let that fool you—Joanna is a fierce competitor who consistently puts in the hard work and gives everything for her team.

“Congratulations, Joanna, on your 50-game milestone. We are proud of everything you’ve achieved and look forward to seeing you continue to make your mark in the green and gold. Here’s to many more games ahead!” read a post by Lisa Bendall on The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.

Source and Image Credit: Lisa Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.