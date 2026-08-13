Students Celebrate NAIDOC Week
To celebrate NAIDOC Week and this year’s theme, ‘50 years of deadly!’, Tullibigeal Central School students created beautiful salt dough artworks using NAIDOC-themed stamps. Their creations turned out wonderfully!
Some students also enjoyed making Australian animals from salt dough, showcasing their creativity and imagination. It was fantastic to see everyone so engaged, focused, and having such a great time while celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
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