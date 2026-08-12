Skye plays her 50th Senior Game
Skye Newham recently played her 50th senior game for the club.
At just shy of 16 years of age, reaching this milestone is a fantastic achievement and a testament to her dedication and commitment to the game.
Skye is a determined and hardworking player who can always be relied upon on the court. A strong and dependable defender, she has also proven over the past two seasons that she is just as reliable in the shooting circle, showing her versatility and willingness to step up wherever the team needs her.
“Congratulations, Skye, on your 50 senior games. We are so proud of everything you have achieved so far and look forward to watching you reach many more milestones in the years ahead!” read a post by Lisa Bendall on The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.
Source and Image Credit: Lisa Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.
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