Steven completes his 150th senior game

On Saturday 25th July, Steven Hickson took to the field for his 150th senior game!

Hicko pulled on the green and gold for the first time in 2012 and has been a passionate clubman of the Hoppers ever since, leaving his mark both on and off the field.

A proven goal kicker, Steven claimed the NRFNL Leading Goal Kicker award in 2021 and 2023, while also finishing as Tullibigeal’s leading goal kicker on seven occasions, most recently in 2025.

His contribution extends well beyond his own football. As senior coach, Hicko guided the Hoppers to a premiership in 2018 before leading the club to another Grand Final appearance in 2019. His passion for the green and gold is unmatched, whether it’s coaching and umpiring the juniors or volunteering and lending a hand wherever it’s needed.

Hicko’s commitment, leadership and love for the Hoppers have made him an outstanding clubman and teammate.

Congratulations, Hicko, on reaching 150 senior games – a fantastic milestone. Here’s to many more memories in the green and gold!

Source and Image Credits: Telea Imrie via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.