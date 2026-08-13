Students climb and play at Play Centre
On Wednesday 1st July, Ungarie Central School students from Kindergarten to Year 2 enjoyed a day of sliding and climbing at Noah’s Ark Play Centre in Wagga, finishing off with some delicious nuggets and chips. Students enjoyed their time at the Centre. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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