NAIDOC Week Highlights at Ungarie Central School

At the end of term 2, Ungarie Central School students were privileged to spend time with Taylor Hampton, a proud Ngiyampaa/Wiradjuri man passionate about sharing Aboriginal culture.

Together with his partner Jacinta Daniher, Taylor co-founded Birrang Cultural Connections, bringing culture to life through interactive workshops and children’s books inspired by their own family.

Taylor captivated the students with storytelling, song, dance, boomerang decorating, and even a digeridoo session! His visit deepened their understanding and connection to Aboriginal heritage, reminding students and staff that culture comes from our hearts and histories—not skin colour.

Huge thanks to Taylor for such an inspiring and hands-on experience.

Students and staff loved the experience and had some comments about their experiences.

“I liked that it wasn’t just someone sitting there yakking to us, we actually got to learn and do stuff. Taylor was a chill dude.” – Year 9 Student.

“I really enjoyed it! The paper boomerangs were a highlight.” – Year 11 Student.

“The primary sessions were great! He kept everyone engaged and the students loved his book about playing footy and having his idols in the book! He had a great rapport with the kids and was easy-going and approachable!” – Staff.

“We loved the book and dancing!” – Primary Students.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.