Trying a traditional Indian dish
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students made this traditional Indonesian rice dish on Wednesday 7th August in Food Technology. The students did a fabulous job preparing, serving and photographing their dishes. Well done Stage 5! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Show Trivia Night
On Saturday 27th July, the Lake Cargelligo Show Society held [...]
CHS students undertake a farm case study
On Monday, 12 August, Year 11 agriculture students visited a [...]
Meta’s claims about news on Facebook revealed as fake news
In the first half of 2024, one-third of Australians accessed [...]
Trying a traditional Indian dish
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students made this traditional Indonesian [...]
Completing First Aid Training
The dedicated staff at Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School recently [...]
CWFSG celebrate National Children’s Day
Central West Family Support Group celebrated National Aboriginal and Torres [...]