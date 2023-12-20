Trundle Testical Festival Is Back!

Trundle is at it again.

The Trundle Testicle Festival is back with the inaugural Trundle Boxing Day Testicle Festival at Berryman Oval, Trundle from 4pm Boxing Day.

Wear blue, bring a team and help us give prostate cancer the finger (and all men’s cancers). We will have a bar and BBQ and raffle while we play super 8 cricket. It’s about being together, and we won’t be playing for sheep stations. It’s Boxing Day backyard cricket to help blokes out. The Tramadols will be playing after too.

Of course, many have been touched by illness and cancer. Prostate cancer touched us at AGnVET when our Doug was diagnosed. We held two hugely enjoyable and successful blue nights during his battle. The Trundle Testicle Festival raised awareness and funds and we had a ball, and we are back to support our men. Know your PSA, it’s no poke!

As part of our fundraising, we will have some special merchandise for sale on the day featuring the men of Trundle. Our absolute champions debuting in the Men of Trundle Calendar. The idea is an oldie but a goldie or in this case blue. We wanted to raise awareness and funds and now we may be a tad more aware of some than we needed to be, but all for a good cause.

What started as an idea at the pub from “I’m in” Karlos sent “had to admit it’s a great idea”.

Paula on a mission. Harvest and pre-Christmas is not the easiest time to arrange photo shoots but in true Trundle style most said yes or how much and headed off to hit the gym and fake tan (results may vary). With photographer Tamilla on board and some key Trundle elements organised, it was then a frenzy of photos to make it happen in time for it to be the best stocking stuffer ever. If you are feeling left out, we apologise. We had a very tight production window to make it happen, so it was first in, not dressed. Thank you to everyone.

You can order a calendar or nominate a team via our Trundle Testicle Festival Facebook or call AGnVET Trundle on 68921046 or email trundleetesticlefestival@gmail.com for more information or if you are kind enough to donate.

