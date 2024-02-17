Trundle Testical Festival is a success

Media Release

Trundle, you have done it again!

The inaugural Trundle Boxing Day Testicle Festival was an awesome day out and we cannot thank everyone enough for their support of the day and our cause, giving Prostate Cancer the finger! We are pushing $10,000 with our Men of Trundle calendars still available.

Eight teams battled it out for the Golden Gonads trophy with some fantastic cricket, sledging and sportsmanship shown in our Super 8 themed knockout. The first match up was between Garry’s Goats and the Wicket Warriors. Sporting a mix of youth and experience this match played out for a win for the Goats. Next to the crease was the Numulla Nutcrackers up against the Boundary Busters with a lot of neighbourly pride amongst the sea of blue. The Numulla Nutcrackers were victorious. Then the Trundle Pub team took on the Chris Tremain Fan Club as the punters cheered from the sideline (and bar). The Fan Club did Chris proud for the win. Next up was the Quacks who fielded an overfull team against the Fifield Fugs in what was the worst weather for the day. The heavens opened, the crowd headed for shelter but there were no covers in sight, the umpire said play on and so they played on with the Fugs prevailing under the rainbow.

The blue themed crowd cheered and bid at our auction of donated items while the teams prepared for the quarter finals. The Tramadols cranked out a tune in a preview of the later entertainment. The BBQ and bar were in full swing.

Next up were the quarter finals. Garry’s Goats were keen to show their dress sense against the Numulla Nutcrackers and came away with the win on the wet pitch. The Fifield Fugs showed brave hearts in their match against the Chris Tremain Fan Club but also went down.

Now it was time for the final. The lights were on, the crowd was charged, the rules were read out and the captains came forward for the toss. The final was a fast and furious penalty shoot out with every batter facing one ball each and no sundries. Big Bash eat your heart out!! Chris Tremain Fan Club were sent into bat first and scored a cracking 13 off their 8 soggy balls. No pressure on Garry’s Goats. The well dressed goats were determined but, like McDougall, they needed more runs.

Without Pincher the kelpie to “fetch it” they ran as hard as they could while the Fan Club fielded but to no avail other than entertainment of the crowd. The Golden Gonads going to the Chris Tremain Fan Club. Congratulations to the winners and all the players. The Tramadols then played until late.

Huge thank you to all our sponsors, donors, and helpers. Lindner Bulk Haulage, One Thousand Words by Tamilla, Paula Wright, AGnVET, Trundle Hotel, The Tramadols, Trundle Services & Citizens Club, Reliance Bank, C&M Civil Earthworks, AA Blatch, Bushmans Tanks, Worklocker Parkes, Kell Thomas Tuppaware, Gelbarts Tyrepower Forbes, Betta Electrical, Parkes 4WD, Sportspower Forbes, Bluesky Forbes, Grain & Press, DMAC Custom Knives & Blacksmithing, Narromine Auto Electrical, J Blackwood & Sons, Trundle Fuel, Trundle True Value, Trundle Men’s Shed, Baker Ag Advantage, Coster Bulk Haulage, SB Kitchens, Wilnoan Earth & Ag, Tauto’s Carpentry, Taunton Transport, Trundle Sports Council, our MC/Auctioneer, umpires and scorers and our amazing canteen and bar crew, everyone who came and shared a laugh. We thank you “from the bottom of our feet” to quote our Doug.

Prostate cancer touches many, so the Trundle Testicle Festival is about raising awareness and funds and we had a ball. Know your PSA, it’s no poke!

We still have some “Men of Trundle “calendars available. You can order a calendar via our Trundle Testicle Festival Facebook or call AGnVET Trundle on 68921046 if you are kind enough to donate.

Media Release and Images contributed.