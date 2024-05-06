2024 CHS SRC Representatives

Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL Club and Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships at the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Friday, 12 April.

President of the Condobolin RSL Club Michael Wighton presented the Scholarships.

Recipients of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships were Ryan Goodsell and Tara Hughes. Gemma O’Bryan and Errol Packham were announced as the recipients of the Condobolin RSL Club Scholarships.

Mrs Wendy Scarce, Principal of Condobolin High School, addressed the Assembly and then announced the students who would make up the Student Representative Council for 2024. SRC Co-ordinator Belinda Coe presented the students with their certificates and badges.

The SRC members from Year Seven were Tess Cunningham, Millie Jacobson, Clancy Lewis, Isabella Marsh, Keaton Sloane and Hayley Small.

Shayla Baker, Chad Cunningham, Jack Packham, and Isabella Pawsey are the Year Eight SRC representatives.

In Year Nine, Hunter Collins, Tamera Kirby, Brody Vaeau and Callan Venables were named as SRC representatives.

Shayleen Coe, Ashton Frost, Triston Ross, Kiara Roussety and Madison Scarce were chosen as Year 10 SRC representatives.

In Year 11, the SRC representatives are Summer Davis, Tara Hughes, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton and Tyler Roberts.

Ryan Goodsell, Bella Clemson, Sam Cunningham, Kiera Stevenson, and Errol Packham will be the Year 12 SRC representatives.

All special guests, recipients, and staff enjoyed a morning tea, which was served outside of the Food Technology rooms, at the conclusion of the official commemoration.