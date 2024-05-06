Full clearance at Wrigley Annual Bull Sale

The annual Wrigley Cattle Co Bull Sale achieved a full clearance of 42 bulls, selling to a top of $21,000 and averaging $9,240.

New and returning buyers sought well-structured Angus Bulls at the sale, held at Condobolin Saleyards on 20 March.

The Stuckey family, Murtonga Pastoral, Homesworth, Condobolin purchased T53, the top priced bull for $21,000.

Bulls sold to buyers from Queensland, NSW, and Victoria.

Wrigley Cattle Co owners, Andrew and Natascha Wrigley, said there was great support from local and repeat buyers.

“We were very happy with the sale results and would like to thank all friends and clients, new and returning for their support on the day,” they said.

T53 was sired by Moogenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Wrigley P63. The 21-month-old weighed 882 kilograms and was described in the Wrigley Cattle Co Bull Sale Catalogue as “a very thick, good looking bull with a great birth to growth spread.”

The Stuckey family also liked the look of Wrigley T94, whom they purchased for $12,000. He was the son on Connamara P64 and out of Toolong J1057 and was described as “a bull with good width and high indexing” in the Wrigley Cattle Co Bull Sale Catalogue.

Wrigley T134, the second top priced bull, sold to Andrew and Tess Herbert (Gundamain Feedlot Pty Ltd, Eugowra) for $15,000.

The 21-month-old bull was sired by Te Mania Nocton N1396 and out of Toolong J951.He weighed 838 kilograms.

A number of other buyers made multiple acquisitions. Panorama Park Family Trust (Coleambally) bought six bulls to an average of $9,333; while Moonebah Pty Ltd (Niangala) also purchased six bulls to an average price of $7,833. JA and KJ Elder (Yelarbon, Queensland) purchased three bulls to an average of $10,000; while Noan Pastoral Co also bought a draft of three bulls to a top of $11,000 (average $9,000).

Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co conducted the sale, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.