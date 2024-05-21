Trundle takes the win
Trundle First Grade won their game against Cargo First Grade with 60 to nil.
The score doesn’t tell the full story however. Cargo was out gunned but put up a valiant defence and continued to attack when all hope was lost. A great display of sporting spirit by a small club.
Source and Image Credits: David Ellery.
