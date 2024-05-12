Latest News
CHS students particpate in program
On Tuesday, 9 April students Condobolin High school participated in [...]
Day of Remembrance
By David Ellery A large crowd turned out to watch [...]
Trundle take on Molong
Trundle Rugby League First Grade crushed Molong First Grade on [...]
Tullamore ANZAC Day 2024
On Thursday 25th April, the Tullamore Anzac Day service was [...]
Having fun at CPS
Condobolin Public School students in Classes K6P, K6J and K6D [...]
An ANZAC Poem – A Tribute to ANZAC Day
A Tribute to ANZAC Day With their hair a little [...]