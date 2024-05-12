Trundle take on Molong

Trundle Rugby League First Grade crushed Molong First Grade on Sunday 28th April at Berryman Oval in Trundle. The final score was 62-6.

Source: playrugbyleague.com and Images taken by David Ellery.

