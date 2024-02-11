Trundle SES members recognised
On January 26th a total of 4 Trundle SES members were recognised for their commitment and long service achievements.
Charlica Schnitger was awarded for her 5 years of service. Tracey Farrar was awarded for 15 years of service, she was also presented National Medals. Donald Wright was awarded for 15 years of service and also received National Medals. Mick O’Bryan was presented his award for 25 years of service.
Source and Image Credits: A Town Like Trundle Facebook Page.
