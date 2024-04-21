Trundle School win heaviest Melon
Trundle Central School continue with their success at this years Sydney Royal Easter Show. The school supplied the Western District Exhibit with the heaviest melon in the district exhibit competition. This news was shared with students when they stopped by the Woolworths Fresh Food Dome on Wednesday 27th March. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
•BELOW: Students Laney Cantrell and Blair MacDonald.
