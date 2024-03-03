Trundle Junior Cricket Report

Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 17th Feb saw us take on Colts at home in what was a must win match for both sides. Berryman Oval is in tip top shape, with Kristy and the team at Parkes Shire Council once again providing immaculately maintained facilities. A number of the regular players were unavailable for selection this weekend due to varying factors. Thankfully Abby was available after a long lay off due to injury, along with Donny and Miley Orr and Matty Walter all putting their hand up to play. With Tom Sando away, Vashti stepped up to captain and was very well supported by Cam who slotted into the Vice Captaincy role. In what was quite an emotional ceremony under the flagpole, Vashti presented debutants Donny and Miley Orr with their baggy green (shirts). Matt Walter had some words of wisdom having made his debut at long stop before Christmas.

With coins becoming a rare commodity for the toss, a tape measure was flipped into the air, and when it landed clip side up Vashti had no hesitation in sending the Colts in for a bat. Austin opened the bowling, and in what would prove to be the best game of his career thus far, bowled beautifully. Tom Walter kept the pressure on from the flying fox end before Josh Charlton again turned the screws on the Colts top order. It wasn’t until Harry came on to bowl a very quick rising delivery that the batter drove firmly in the air to mid off into the safe pair of hands of Adam Marsden. The Tottenham Terror then bowled a magnificent spell of express stump to stump bowling, with only 7 runs coming from his 3 overs. Matty Walter bowled well, and troubled the batters with each delivery. Vashti also bowled economically with only 6 runs coming from her 3 overs. Miley Orr bowled beautifully in a sure sign that the future of cricket in Trundle is very bright. Not to be outdone, Donny Orr marked his runup at the long jump pit end and passed his hat to the umpire. Players, umpires and the huge crowd stared in wide eyed disbelief as this kid on debut bowled with the speed and accuracy that hasn’t been seen since CJ Hosie took 6 wickets from 6 deliveries back in 1990. After an over softening the middle order up, Donny got one to jag back in and clean bowled the Colts batter. The crowd went wild as a squeal of excitement from dad rang around the ground. Abby then chimed in with a wicket when Vashti took a sharp catch off a delivery that stayed low. Extras were significantly lower than last week, and at the end of our 30 overs the Colts had set us a target of 87, the devil’s hundred.

Harry and Miley opened the batting and both got off the mark quickly. Miley with a well timed cut shot off the back foot between gully and second slip, and Harry with a smart pull shot. The bowling was relentless however, and both openers were removed cheaply. Josh had his eyes set on hitting one through the goalposts, however was bowled through the gate. Abby batted extremely well before retiring and Tom Walter scored a quick single before gloving one behind. Adam batted beautifully and retired along with the ever reliable Vashti who also retired. Donny was dismissed by a brilliant catch by the keeper, and when Cam holed out to mid-on we were on very shaky ground at 7-27. Vashti and Adam then combined in one of the best partnerships of the season to date. The running between wickets was superb, with both batters working the ball around for 1’s and 2’s. Vashti holed out to a sharp catch on the square leg boundary for 23 with the score at 8-60. Austin strode to the crease and continued where Vashti had left off. In what was a personal top score for both batters, Adam and Austin faced a mountain of deliveries and gave the Colts a huge scare before Adam was run out trying to push the score along. Abby then returned to the crease but with 20 runs required off the last over it proved a bridge too far. At the end of our 30 overs we were 9-70.

Report and Image Credit: Trundle Junior Cricket Facebook page.