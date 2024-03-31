Trundle hosts NSW Sand Greens Tournament

By David Ellery

At least 200 golfers from across NSW and southern Queensland converged on Trundle in the state’s Central West on the weekend for the NSW 2024 Sand Greens Tournament.

The event, which is staged annually as part of Golf NSW’s competition program, is always hotly contested and is particularly popular with players from regional communities.

Trundle, with a population of less than 400 people, is one of the smallest towns with a full 18 hole course in the state.

Green keeper Mick Skinner, ably assisted by volunteer greenkeepers Dave Morrison and Col Quade, had the course in tip top shape.

Rains over the summer have filled all the dams and creeks and greened up the fairways.

Fifield resident and Trundle golfer Terry Galvin said the course had never looked better. “I haven’t heard a bad word,” he said. “The event has been great for local businesses and the surrounding area.”

While preparations for this year’s championships have only been away since the official announcement a year ago Trundle has been campaigning to host the event for much longer than that.

Suellen Taylor, the president of the Trundle Golfers, said the event sub-committee had done a fantastic job.

“We’ve been really blessed [by the summer rain],” she said. “It meant extra mowing and weed killing but the playing conditions have been excellent.”

Golf NSW events co-ordinator Jack Kessell, who has been working closely with the Trundle Golfers for the past 12 months, said the event results would be posted on the Golf NSW website shortly after 6pm on Sunday (March 10).

Golf NSW heavyweights including chairman Michael Medway, CEO Stuart Fraser, and COO Graeme Phillipson all competed in the event.

The full results are available on the Golf NSW website.