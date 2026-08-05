Trundle give their all
Trundle Central School Primary Small Schools Soccer Team lost 3-1 against Spring Hill Public School in extra time after drawing 1-all in regulation time during Round 3. “Whilst our team is naturally disappointed they should be proud of the sportsmanship and skill they displayed in this competition. Once again opposition coaches and officials have taken the time to compliment our team of the way they conduct themselves. This has been a feature on each game. A great win for each player and our school.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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