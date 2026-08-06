Two Lake Cargelligo educators named finalists for state excellence awards

By Melissa Blewitt

Two staff members from Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre have been recognised for their dedication to early childhood education after being named finalists in the 2026 Excellence in Early Childhood Education Awards.

Aunty Ciara Beetson has been selected as a finalist in the Young Educator Excellence Award (25 Years or Younger) category.

Known affectionately by children as “Aunty Cici”, she has earned a reputation for her caring nature, enthusiasm and commitment to the children in her care. Centre staff say her impact is evident whenever she is away, with children often asking when she will return.

Currently completing her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, Aunty Ciara hopes to continue her studies by undertaking a Diploma soon.

Aunty Tonya Reid has been named a finalist in the Supervisor/Director Excellence Award category.

Although she had been with the service for just five months when nominations closed, Aunty Tonya has already made a significant contribution to the centre. She has introduced welcoming and nurturing learning environments, led staff through professional development, and established connections with other early childhood services across the region.

Her commitment extends beyond regular working hours, with maintenance and improvement projects often completed on weekends and after hours. At the same time, Aunty Tonya is undertaking both a Certificate III and Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care.

Colleagues describe Aunty Tonya as a supportive leader who values teamwork, encourages staff input and leads with trust, professionalism and compassion.

The dual finalist recognition highlights the strength and dedication of the team at Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre and their commitment to providing high-quality early childhood education for local families.