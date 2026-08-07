Students help prepare for the show

After an important safety briefing from their teachers, the Tullamore Central School Community Engagement workers were ready to roll up their sleeves and ‘chip in’ to get the Showground ready for the upcoming Annual Tullamore Show on Saturday 15th August. Well done, TCS! Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 04/08/2026By

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