Fresh Fruit from our School Ag Plot
The fruit trees in the Trundle Central School Ag Plot are producing a wonderful harvest. Students recently enjoyed harvesting the ripe fruit and putting together bags that were available for locals to collect. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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