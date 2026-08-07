Lexi and Bianca break records
Congratulations to Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students Lexi Gaut & Bianca Stephenson for breaking records in the 200m running on Monday 20th July.
Bianca Stephenson now holds the record of 35.90 seconds breaking Kerry Stephenson record of 36.91 seconds. Alexis Gaut now holds the 200m record of 31.47 seconds breaking Alice Williams record of 32.18 seconds.
Well done girls, what a huge effort!
Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
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