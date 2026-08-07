Students enjoy excursion to Melbourne

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Monday 29th June, Tullibigeal Central School students from years 5-12 set off on their Melbourne excursion. Students enjoyed a week full of activities and fun before the end of term 2.

Day one was filled with travel as the students and teachers made their way to Melbourne for their trip away.

Students enjoyed a good sleep after their full day of travel and kicked off day two with a visit to the Melbourne CBD.

Students hopped aboard the City Circle Tram before enjoying a walk along the Yarra River.

Next, they put their skills to the test on the ice at Docklands, with plenty of laughs and fun along the way. After working up an appetite, they stopped for lunch before visiting the Melbourne Aquarium, where they enjoyed a guided tour and discovered some amazing marine life.

The excitement continued with a visit to Southbank DFO, where students had the chance to do a little shopping before sitting down to dinner.

To top off an incredible day, they headed to the Melbourne Skydeck, taking in the breathtaking 360-degree views of Melbourne from above. What an unforgettable day of exploring, learning and making memories!

Day three was another action-packed day for the group.

They began by visiting the Old Melbourne Gaol, where they learnt about the fascinating history of the historic prison. They then visited the Holocaust Museum, where they viewed powerful testimonies and artefacts from Holocaust survivors, providing a meaningful and thought-provoking learning experience.

The country kids then enjoyed even more of what city life has to offer with visits to St Kilda Beach and Brighton, taking in the iconic scenery.

To finish off an incredible day, students experienced the stunning Lightscape display, with its breathtaking lights creating the perfect end to another memorable day in Melbourne.

Day four was the perfect day to finish up the Melbourne trip.

Students started the day exploring the bustling Queen Victoria Market before enjoying a tour of the iconic MCG and visiting the Australian Sports Museum. They then wrapped up the evening with a very cold and slightly wet night at the football, watching the Geelong Cats take on the Brisbane Lions. What an unforgettable experience!

“A huge thank you to Miss Anderson, Miss T, Mr O’Brien and Miss Smith for accompanying our students and making this excursion such a memorable one. Your time, care and dedication are greatly appreciated.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

On their last day, Friday the 3rd July, the students made their way home after many fantastic days filled with new experiences, learning and plenty of fun.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.