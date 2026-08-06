Trundle Boomers Raise Funds for Important Cause

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 18th July, the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club held a Charity Jersey Day at the Trundle Hotel to help raise funds for an important cause.

All money raised at the auction was sent to the Trundle Children’s Centre to help fund their new purpose-built childcare centre. The new building will be a great benefit to Trundle and the surrounding communities for many years to come.

The Trundle Children’s Centre have already secured government funding to cover the costs of construction, but more money is needed to afford important extras, including a safe bus drop-off zone, new furniture and fittings, and landscaping.

To help reach their goal, the Trundle Boomers put on an auction, where people could bid for the one-of-a-kind custom jerseys that were used in the game against Cargo earlier that day.

These jerseys are extra special, featuring the names of all children currently enrolled at the centre, making them a unique piece of Trundle history.

After a fun night, a total of $11,000 was raised for the centre.

Image Credit: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.