Trundle Boomers Raise Funds for Important Cause
By Hayley Egan
On Saturday 18th July, the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club held a Charity Jersey Day at the Trundle Hotel to help raise funds for an important cause.
All money raised at the auction was sent to the Trundle Children’s Centre to help fund their new purpose-built childcare centre. The new building will be a great benefit to Trundle and the surrounding communities for many years to come.
The Trundle Children’s Centre have already secured government funding to cover the costs of construction, but more money is needed to afford important extras, including a safe bus drop-off zone, new furniture and fittings, and landscaping.
To help reach their goal, the Trundle Boomers put on an auction, where people could bid for the one-of-a-kind custom jerseys that were used in the game against Cargo earlier that day.
These jerseys are extra special, featuring the names of all children currently enrolled at the centre, making them a unique piece of Trundle history.
After a fun night, a total of $11,000 was raised for the centre.
Image Credit: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.
Latest News
Angela in the spotlight
TAFE NSW Teacher Spotlight: Meet Angela..... Angela is a teacher [...]
Students enjoy excursion to Melbourne
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Monday 29th June, Tullibigeal Central [...]
Lexi and Bianca break records
Congratulations to Trundle St Patrick's Parish School students Lexi Gaut [...]
Students help prepare for the show
After an important safety briefing from their teachers, the Tullamore [...]
Two Lake Cargelligo educators named finalists for state excellence awards
By Melissa Blewitt Two staff members from Lake Cargelligo Early [...]
Trundle Boomers Raise Funds for Important Cause
By Hayley Egan On Saturday 18th July, the Trundle Boomers [...]