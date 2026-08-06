Students participate in Scrub In Program
By Hayley Egan
At the end of term 2, Tottenham Central School Year 10 students, Charli Johnson and Isla Mayall, participated in the Scrub In Work Experience Program at Parkes Hospital.
Charli and Isla gained hands-on experience across a range of allied health fields and explored exciting career opportunities in the healthcare industry.
Charli and Isla were among 20 students from across Parkes and surrounding towns that participated in the program.
Students were exposed to a varying range of fields through 45-minute workshops, facility tours, speed networking and a career pathways panel. The fields covered included physiotherapy, social work, allied health, medicine, paramedicine, nursing and Aboriginal health and education.
Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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