Trundle CWA unveil new honour board

By Hayley Egan

On Friday 26th September, the Trundle CWA got their good cups out to celebrate the unveiling of their new honour board.

The honour board features 100 years of presidents in Trundle CWA.

The Trundle Branch began in 1923, with 6 presidents still with them today.

A delicious morning tea was served.

Images by Rose Leighton via Trundle Noticeboard.