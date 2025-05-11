Trundle Children’s Centre

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Trundle Children’s Centre recently announced their thanks for the many generous donations made in their first term for 2025.

The Trundle Bush Tucker Committee donated money which was used toward a shipping container, which is being used as mouse proof storage.

The CWA ladies donated some new blankets they sewed for the children to use at rest time.

The Trundle Services and Citizens Club gave a generous donation of $3000. This will be used to buy breakfast cereal and extra snacks and fruit for the children, making sure their bodies are fuelled and ready for each day.

Phil Donato supported the Centres application for the new shade sail. The new sail supplies a great area of shade and cover for the children to explore outside, whatever the weather.

Trundle Central School and Principal Mr John Southon arranged for part of the Centres land to be slashed. It looks much better.

“We are so lucky to have such a supportive and generous community. Your good will toward the centre does not go unnoticed and we really appreciate it.” read a post on the Centres Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.