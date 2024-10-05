Trundle Bush Tucker Day accept funding

On Wednesday 18th September, Trundle Bush Tucker Day were one of the many community events that received funding from the last round of the Events Financial Assistance Program (EFAP).

Below is the comment made by Trundle Bush Tucker Day on their Facebook page.

Trundle Bush Tucker Day is grateful for the generous funding and support from Parkes Shire Council being a Parkes Shire Council supported event this year. Funding was utilised by providing the ability to obtain essential services to ensure our event was run smoothly on the day. We recognise the importance of Trundle Bush Tucker Day to our community and to the Parkes Shire Region by bringing approximately an additional Two Thousand people into the Shire with a flow on effect to the economy. Again, the Trundle Bush Tucker Day committee as well as the Trundle Community deeply appreciate the support, thank you Parkes Shire Council.

Below is the Media Release from the Parkes Shire Council.

Parkes Shire Council is excited to announce the recipients of the latest round of the Events Financial Assistance Program (EFAP). Following a thorough review of eleven applications requesting a total of $77,101.50 in support, Council has allocated $71,775.00 in funding to various community and destination events throughout the shire.

The EFAP is designed to support both new and existing events that contribute positively to the Parkes community while striving for event sustainability. The funding, which includes cash and in-kind support such as facility use and equipment, will enhance various local and regional events.

• Central West Car Club with the event ‘2024 Show ‘n’ Shine – Pioneer Oval, Saturday 19 October: A charity car show supporting local causes’. They did not receive an In-Kind Contribution and received a Cash Contribution of $5,000.

• Parkes Action Club with the event ‘Christmas Parade and Carnival – Cooke Park, Friday 6 December: A festive event enhancing community spirit during the holiday season’. They received an In-Kind Contribution of $1,745, and a Cash Contribution of $3,455.

• Parkes Ministers Association with the event ‘Christmas Carols – Cooke Park, Sunday 8 December: A festive event enhancing community spirit during the holiday season’. They received an In-Kind Contribution of $4,900, and a Cash Contribution of $1,660.

• Parkes RSL Sub-Branch with the event ‘Vietnam Veteran’s Day – Memorial Hill, Sunday 18 August: Honouring and remembering those who served’. They received an In-Kind Contribution of $150 and a Cash Contribution of $495.

• Parkes RSL Sub-Branch with the event ‘Remembrance Day – Cooke Park Cenotaph, Monday 11 November: Honouring and remembering those who served’. They received an In-Kind Contribution of $1,740, and a Cash Contribution of $2,330.

• Central West Lachlan Landcare with the event ‘Parkes Homegrown – Cooke Park, Saturday 12 October: Showcasing local produce and fostering community engagement’. They received an In-Kind Contribution of $6,080 and a Cash Contribution of $3,920.

• Neighbourhood Central with the event ‘Parkes NAIDOC Family Fun Day – Bushman Hill’s Amphitheatre, Saturday 7 September: Celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage’. They received an In-Kind Contribution of $280, and a Cash Contribution of $1,020.

• Trundle Bush Tucker Inc with the event ‘Trundle Bush Tucker Day – Trundle Showground, Saturday 7 September: A celebration of local bush foods and culture, attracting visitors and boosting the local economy’. They did not receive an In-Kind Contribution but did receive a Cash Contribution of $10,000.

• Harness Racing NSW with the event ‘Carnival of Cups – Parkes Showground, Friday 20 September: A major horse racing event promoting regional tourism’. They did not receive an In-Kind Contribution and received a Cash Contribution of $10,000.

• Golf NSW with the event ‘Men’s NSW Country Championships – Parkes Golf Course, Saturday 9 & Sunday 10 November: A prestigious golf tournament attracting competitors and spectators’. They did not receive an In-Kind Contribution and received a Cash Contribution of $5,000.

• Evolution Mining Northparkes Operation with the event ‘Cheers to 30 Years Festival – Cooke Park, Saturday 5 October: A festival marking Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations’ milestone, featuring various activities for the community’. They did not receive an In-Kind Contribution and received a Cash Contribution of $14,000.

The total amount of funding is $71,775.00 with $14,895 going towards In-Kind Contributions and $56,880 going towards the Cash Contributions.

General Manager of Parkes Shire Council, Kent Boyd, said “we are pleased to support such a diverse range of events through the Events Financial Assistance Program. Each of these events plays a crucial role in enhancing community engagement, boosting local tourism, and fostering a sense of pride within our region.”

“Councils commitment to supporting these initiatives reflects what the community has requested, that is to building a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable Parkes Shire. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these events continue to have on our community,” said Mr Boyd.

Central West Car Club shared their experience applying for funding through the EFAP.

“We really appreciate the support from Parkes Shire Council with the Events Financial Assistance Program. This was the first year we have applied for assistance, and we found the process easy to navigate. We look forward to the continuing of the program and hope to benefit further from it in the future,” Central West Car Club said.

Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations expressed the value of the support.

“The support from Parkes Shire Council has been second to none, helping to ensure the success of the upcoming event. Assistance provided through both in-kind and equipment support means we can provide an event for the Parkes community to enjoy on a bigger scale,” Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations said.

Trundle Bush Tucker Day shared the importance of the funding for their recent event.

Applications for the Community Event Fund are accepted twice a year, in May and October, while applications for the Destination Event Fund are accepted year-round.

Details and application forms can be found on Parkes Shire Council’s website: https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding/Councils-Grants-Programs