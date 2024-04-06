Trundle Back in Time

By David Ellery

Welcome rain did not deter exhibitors and visitors from enjoying Trundle’s “Back In Time Festival” on Saturday (March 16) with attendance nudging the 500 mark.

Highlights of the day included the sheaf toss and the dog jumping.

Anthony Bright won the open sheaf toss – with a wet and heavy sheaf, Laney Cantrell won the 15-17 years section and Brock Penny won the under 15 section.

Mat Aveyard’s Alfie won the “big dog” dog jump and Shane Ede’s Dolly won the little dog category.

The Trundle P and A Society would like to thank the major sponsors Magill Earthmoving, RISInsurance, SB Kitchens, C&M, Wilnoan, and Sunshine.

Other sponsors included Equipment and Service, FMC and AA Blatch.

A special thank-you to Peter Kelly for donating the trophies.

Visitors enjoyed a comprehensive display of vintage tractors and farm machinery, classic cars and some spectacular trucks including a very rare Renault owned by Peter Thomas from Bogan Gate.

Images by David Ellery.