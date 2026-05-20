Trundle ABBA Festival 2026 Ends on a High Note, Sets Sights on 2027

Media Release

Trundle, NSW – The 2026 Trundle ABBA Festival has wrapped up in spectacular style, cementing its reputation as one of regional Australia’s most joyful and vibrant community events. In what can only be described as a resounding success, a fantastic crowd travelled from across the Central West and beyond – many attending for the very first time – to experience the magic.

From young families to the young at heart, festivalgoers embraced the spirit of the occasion, stepping out in dazzling disco outfits they wouldn’t dare wear anywhere else. Trundle’s main street was transformed into a sea of sequins, flares and dancing feet, as attendees sang along, laughed, and truly danced their troubles away.

The festival delivered an unforgettable program, with standout performances, infectious energy and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines Trundle at its best. Highlights included the everpopular World Dance Attempt and a stellar musical lineup that kept the crowd moving well into the night.

The Trundle ABBA Festival is proudly administered by the Trundle and District Progress Association, with the generous support of regional sponsors and Parkes Shire Council. This year’s event was made possible by the dedication of more than 30 community volunteers, who contributed hundreds of hours to bring the festival to life.

Peter Kelly, President of the Trundle & District Progress Association, reflected on the importance of the event:

“Events like the ABBA Festival are so important for the economic and social wellbeing of our small community. As well as bringing outside income into local businesses, they are part of the glue that bonds us together. Working together to achieve a common goal is hard work, but essential for social cohesion. A community that works together will stick together – and can play together.”

With such a successful year in the books, excitement is already building for the next celebration. The Trundle ABBA Festival will return on Saturday, 1 May 2027 – so mark your calendars, start planning your outfits and get ready to do it all again.

See you there!

Media Release and Images Contributed.