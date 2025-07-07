Trial Site visit at CWFS

Richard Bell (Project leader, Murdoch University) and Michael Crawford (CEO, Soil CRC) recently visited a Central West Farming Systems trial site in Condobolin. ABOVE: Diana Fear, CEO, CWFS; Dr Richard Bell, Murdoch University; Chiara Stommel, Trials Agronomist, CWFS; Dr Michael Crawford, CEO, Soil CRC; Prof Frank Agbola, University of Newcastle; and Dr Abe Gibson, Southern Cross University. Image Credit: Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page.

