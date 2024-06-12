Trial rewarding local drivers

Nearly 600 motorists in the Lachlan Local Government Area (LGA), which includes Condobolin, are reaping the rewards of their safe driving through the NSW Government’s demerit point return trial.

Some 590 motorists have seen a demerit point removed from their licence for maintaining a 12-month spotless driving record.

Bourke (219), Brewarrina (93), Walgett (511), Central Darling Shire (82), Cobar (354), Narrabri (1,481) and Gilgandra (360) motorists have also benefited because of the demerit point return trial.

According to the NSW Minister for Roads John Graham, this is a meaningful reward for families and community members who depend on their cars.

“If you drive for a living then the reward for safe driving could be the difference between ongoing employment and losing your livelihood,” he explained.

“People are used to the stick of enforcement and double demerits, but this is the carrot of reward for good behaviour.”

“Every demerit point wiped from a licence under this trial is the result of a full 12 months of safe driving by a motorist on NSW roads.”

More than 1.2 million drivers qualified for the demerit point reward for maintaining a clear record during the initial 12-month period up to 16 January 2024.

“Earning the removal of a demerit point can mean a lot, especially to motorists who rely on their cars to drive the kids to school or to get to work,” Duty MLC for Barwon Stephen Lawrence stated.

“It’s great to see drivers rewarded for their safe driving. Our community knows how important road safety is and this program is driving that message home.

“With the demerit point return trial extended for another year, let’s keep the momentum going and ensure we’re focusing on driving safely every day.”

The demerit return trial has been extended for a second year as the NSW Government continues to sharpen its focus on road safety in 2024 amid a rising road toll.