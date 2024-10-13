Travelling to Griffith for league tag and tackle footy
On Tuesday 17th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 2 students travelled to Griffith for a day of league tag and tackle footy.
Brit from NRL Griffith hosted an awesome day, with lots of skills on show.
“We invited Euabalong West, Naradhan and Tullibigeal students to join our teams, and the smiles, cheering and camaraderie said it all. A huge thank you to Lauren and Carl, Louisa N, Katie and Georgie who gave up a day’s work (and peace and quiet), to help manage the teams, share their coaching skills, and make sure the kids were sun protected, hydrated and playing as a team.” read a post on the school Facebook page.
“Congratulations to Emme and Caden who were named Best on Ground for their teams, across the day! Thank you and well done also to Mrs Fisher and her band of secondary referees. There were multiple comments made about their knowledge, understanding and confidence, and we were proud to have Ida, Jackson, West, Matilda, Caden and Dallas representing LCCS.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
