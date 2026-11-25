Language, song and dance bring community together in Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo was alive with culture, music and community spirit on Friday, 6 November, as the Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal land council (LALC) hosted a Language, Song and Dance Festival, bringing together local families, performers, language groups and visitors for a day of cultural sharing and learning.

The festival held particular significance for the Lake Cargelligo and Murrin Bridge communities, where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people represent 20.7 per cent and approximately 91.2 per cent of the respective populations, according to 2021 Census figures. With 242 Aboriginal residents recorded in Lake Cargelligo and 52 in Murrin Bridge, the festival provided an important opportunity to celebrate cultural identity, strengthen language connections and encourage the sharing of knowledge between generations.

The festival opened with a Smoking Ceremony conducted by John, followed by an Acknowledgement of Country delivered by Aunty Betty, setting the scene for a day centred on connection, respect and the celebration of Aboriginal language and culture.

Lachlan Shire Councillor Paul Phillips and Father Paul welcomed attendees with opening addresses before performances began, with Luke Wighton and his dance group taking to the stage. The young dancers impressed the crowd with their confidence and enthusiasm, while Luke also demonstrated his outstanding didgeridoo skills.

One of the highlights was a performance by the Burundi Theatre for Performing Arts, whose dancers captivated the audience with their energetic and mesmerising presentation. The group had recently performed on the steps of the Sydney Opera House as part of Dance Rites 2026, making their appearance in Lake Cargelligo a special addition to the festival.

Music was another feature of the day, with Dookie Thorne providing entertainment through his distinctive performances, while Jayde Mitchell impressed with her beautiful singing and guitar playing. The much-loved Lawrence Barlow, known as Lollipop, also brought plenty of warmth and humour, spending time catching up with community members throughout the event.

The language tent provided an important opportunity for three language groups to come together and share their knowledge, working collaboratively to promote and strengthen Aboriginal languages.

The groups represented were Wiradjuri, presented by Marion Wighton-Packham; Barkandji, represented by Temicka Williams and Dellice Byers; and Ngiyampaa, presented by Lesley Woods.

School groups and community members visited the tent to listen, learn and take part in conversations, providing an opportunity for people to connect with language and gain a greater appreciation of the region’s cultural heritage.

Service providers, small businesses and community organisations also contributed to the festival through information and market stalls, adding to the welcoming atmosphere and providing opportunities for visitors to connect with local services and businesses.

Before the festival commenced, the WCC Language Program also delivered a short language session at the Mums and Bubs group at Lake Cargelligo TAFE, extending the opportunity for language learning and cultural connection to local families.

The festival provided a valuable opportunity for people to meet new faces, reconnect with familiar friends and celebrate the strength of culture, language and community.

Organisers, performers, language representatives, stallholders and volunteers were acknowledged for their contributions to the successful event, with special thanks extended to Ben, Narelle and the organising team for their efforts in bringing the community together.

The Language, Song and Dance Festival was a celebration of the importance of keeping language and culture strong, sharing knowledge across generations and creating opportunities for the wider community to learn and participate. The event was proudly supported by the NSW Aboriginal Land Council, Aboriginal Languages Trust and National indigenous Australians Agency.

Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.