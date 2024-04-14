Tottenham Swimming Club Presentation

On Friday 15th March, Tottenham Swimming Club finished off a great year at the Tottenham Swimming Pool with their 2023/2024 Championships afternoon.

Champions on the day were; Oliver Fitzalan (Junior Champion Boy), William Starr (Junior Runner Up Boy), Annalise Klante (Junior Champion Girl), Lexi Fishpool (Junior Runner Up Girl), Marty Fulton (Senior Champion Boy), Toby Chase (Senior Runner Up Boy), Evelyn Greig (Senior Champion Girl), Arlie Baker (Senior Runner Up Girl) and Katie Ellem (Dicky Thing Champion).

The Pointsore results were; Marty Fulton (Pointscore Senior Champion), Arlie Baker and Evelyn Greig (Pointscore Senior Runner Up), Oliver Fitzalan (Pointscore Junior Champion) and Annalise Klante (Pointscore Junior Runner Up).

Some individual awards were also presented to the following swimmers; Marty Fulton (Swimathon Award – 158 laps), Harvey Smith (Sportsmanship Award), Emily Wood (Most Improved Award) and Heidi Jarvis (Encouragement Award).

The following day, the Tottenham Swimming Club also announced their appreciation and well wishes to a local and long serving family; Alicia, Andy and Georgia Campbell.

“Georgia has been a dedicated swimmer to the Tottenham Swimming Club since the age of 5, representing her club and school for swimming over the years and also loving club meet afternoons and events with also helping our little dolphins.” read a post on the Tottenham Swimming Pool’s Facebook page.

“Along side her was her biggest supporters Alicia & Andy. Andy became our favourite BBQ chef and Alicia hardly missed a swimming club event helping wherever she could over the years but finished up as our weekly head timekeeper and vice president. Your help and support over the years has been amazing! Thank you team Campbells!!! We hope to see you at the end of the year for the start of the new season before Georgia’s next chapter at boarding school. You will be missed.

“Congratulations to all our swimmers, showing dedication, sportsmanship and improvements each week. Thank you to our committee, parents and carers who help to make these clubs and events possible for our children. Thank you!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Swimming Club Facebook page.