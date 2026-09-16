Tottenham Hotel hosts fundraiser

By Hayley Egan

The Tottenham Hotel hosted ‘Daffodil Day at The Totty’ on Friday 21st August in support of the Cancer Council’s Daffodil Day.

Patrons were encouraged to don on yellow attire for the night and to donate to help raise funds for the Cancer Council. Prizes were also up for grabs for those dressed in yellow.

The Meat Tray Raffle was very popular and live music was provided by Hudson Clegg to keep people dancing into the night.

After a fun evening, a total of $290 was raised for the Cancer Council.

Image Credits: Tottenham Hotel Facebook page.