2026 Lindner Bulk Haulage Gumboot Toss

By Hayley Egan

The final event in the 2026 Trundle Show was the Lindner Bulk Haulage Gumboot Toss.

Fourty Four entrants gave their all in the competition, creating quite the entertainment for viewers, which ended in a final boot throwdown showdown between the Open Men’s contestants.

“Congratulations to all of our contestants and a huge thank you to Melissa Stokes for presenting the trophies (and creating them, wow!) as well as Willa Stokes & Kell Thomas for helping run the toss. Not to forget – Matt Aveyard and Pete Thomas who were judging & measuring every single boot toss!” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page.

The winners are as follows:

The Under 10 Girls winner was Tilly Corney, while Manny Robson was the Under 10 Boys winner.

Vashti Williams was the Under 15 Girls winner. The Under 15 Boys winner was Harlen Corney.

In the Open, the Woman’s winner was Susanne Taunton and the Men’s winner was Luke Watt.