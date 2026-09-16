Showjumping draws a strong field at Show

By Melissa Blewitt

Showjumping provided plenty of excitement at the 2026 Condobolin Show, with riders and horses competing across a range of classes throughout the event.

Competitors took to the arena, demonstrating skill, accuracy and speed as they negotiated challenging courses.

The competition attracted riders of varying ages and experience levels, with competitors vying for honours across different classes.

Spectators were treated to an entertaining display of horsemanship, with riders and their mounts showing the preparation and dedication required to compete successfully in showjumping.

The event also provided an opportunity for riders to come together, compete against one another and support fellow competitors, contributing to the strong community atmosphere of the Condobolin Show.