Bullying No Way! Week

Tullamore Central School recently participated in ‘Bullying No Way!’ Week.

The students learned about kindness, inclusion and standing up against bullying as part of Bullying No Way! Week.

Students participated in a presentation led by the SRC, completed class activities exploring kindness and different scenarios, and created a special pledge by tracing their hands. These were then cut out and collated by the SCR into a colourful whole-school poster — a wonderful reminder that we all have a role to play in creating a safe and supportive school community.

The school finished the week with Wear It Purple Day!

Students were invited to wear purple and bring a gold coin donation to support Bullying No Way! Week.

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.